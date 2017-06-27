Washington County deputies make a 14-year-old boy’s birthday extra special

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Washington County sheriff’s deputies helped make a 14-year-old boy’s golden birthday extra special.

The boy in this story is Eli Morgan. A post on the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page describes what happened next.

“He was turning 14 years old on June 14th so the family was celebrating his golden birthday on Saturday, June 10th. The request was very simple; asking if we could have a Deputy stop by Eli’s birthday party because he wants to be a Deputy. Eli was born with a hypo-plastic left heart, where the left side of his heart was severely under developed and he had to have a heart transplant at only 5 weeks old. A transplanted heart ages faster and therefore does not last as long. Early this year doctors found that his heart is functioning less and less efficiently. Everyday things like eating and walking have become more and more difficult. He now receives oxygen and gets around in a wheelchair to conserve energy. So just having a Deputy stop by Eli’s party didn’t seem like enough for this special celebration.”