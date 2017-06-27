× Judge places Melissa Mueller on 18 months probation in misconduct case

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge placed 40-year-old Melissa Mueller on 18 months of probation after she pleaded guilty to a felony count of misconduct in office-act/excess authority.

Mueller pleaded guilty to the misconduct charge last week — and a misdemeanor charge of theft-business setting, greater than $2,500 was dismissed as a result of the plea deal.

A Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office detective launched an investigation in this case, which revealed “numerous instances of suspicious activity involving Mueller, including criminal activity observed on surveillance video at the Cudahy Police Department’s lobby desk.”

Mueller once served as a spokeswoman for the Cudahy Police Department. An affidavit states that on August 3rd, 2016, Cudahy Police Chief Thomas Poellot reported to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office he had suspicion that Mueller was stealing from the Cudahy Police Department by taking cash paid in satisfaction of parking tickets, and failing to properly deposit said funds with the department.

On Tuesday, the court sentenced Mueller to six months in the House of Correction — and then stayed that sentence before placing her on probation for the 18 months. She must also complete 400 hours of community service.