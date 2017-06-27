Kohl’s Wild Theater provides conservation-themed theater performances

MILWAUKEE -- All summer long, Kohl's Wild Theater entertains young visitors at the zoo. They perform four times every day. Carl checks out the new shows.

About Kohl's Wild Theater (website)

Kohl’s Wild Theater is made possible by a partnership among Kohl's Cares, the Milwaukee County Zoo and the Zoological Society of Milwaukee. This program provides conservation-themed theater performances using drama, songs and puppetry to children and their families both at the Milwaukee County Zoo and within our community.

From Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day, performances take place four times daily at the Kohl's Wild Theater stage. You also can enjoy the spontaneity of a shorter skit during the day at various exhibit throughout the Zoo.

Throughout the year, Kohl’s Wild Theater brings shows to schools, libraries and various community events within a one-hour radius of the Zoo, free of charge.