Facing opposition from Sen. Ron Johnson and others, Senate GOP delays health care vote

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Senate Republicans have abandoned plans to vote on a health care bill this week, a move forced by opposition from Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and several other Republicans from the moderate and conservative flanks of the party.

"Legislation of this complexity almost always takes longer than anybody else would hope," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters, "but we’re going to press on."

The task of completing a seven-year-mission and replacing the Affordable Care Act doesn't necessarily get easier. Senators will hear from constituents and interest groups during a weeklong Fourth of July recess before returning to Washington on July 10th.

McConnell said he remained optimistic that Republicans can pass a bill without Democrats, who he said aren't interested in participating.

"We're going to fight the bill tooth and nail, and we have a darn good chance to defeating it -- a week from now, a month from now, a year from now," Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said after the delay was announced.

Republicans can afford just two defectors and still pass a bill. Johnson was one of five Republicans who planned to block the Senate from starting debate on the measure this week, dooming GOP leaders' hopes of passing the bill before the Fourth of July.

Johnson said Tuesday that Senate leaders were jamming the bill through and ignoring his concerns that it wouldn't repeal Obamacare enough to lower health care costs.

"I'm not asking months, but let's take a couple weeks. Let's be thoughtful about this. Give me a chance to make the case to improve it," Johnson said.

In another challenge, the Congressional Budget Office estimated the bill would cause 15 million more people to be uninsured next year -- mostly people who would choose to go uninsured because there would be no penalty for doing so.

The CBO said many would face higher out-of-pocket costs, pricing them out of having insurance.

From Friday through Monday, June 26th, officials at Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin's office said they took 1,569 calls from people against the bill, and only five from supporters. Baldwin opposes the bill.

Governor Scott Walker said he shared Johnson's concerns, and asked senators to amend the bill.

"They have to keep the promises they made to repeal Obamacare, because Obamacare is falling apart right now," Walker said.

The Senate returns on July 10th, and it will not necessarily get any easier then -- but remember recent history: House Speaker Paul Ryan was forced to delay a vote in his chamber in March. Six weeks later, the House passed a revised bill.

The same thing could happen in the Senate.