× Not sure how to get to Summerfest? MCTS offers plenty of options

MILWAUKEE — One of the more efficient and stress-free ways to get to Summerfest is by bus. The Milwaukee County Transit System offers plenty of options for anyone headed to the Big Gig.

FREEWAY FLYER SERVICE

Freeway Flyers operate from ten Park-Ride lots to the Summerfest Main Gate. Please note, MCTS is not serving the Ryan Road lot this year.

Flyers provide service on weekdays, approximately every 30 minutes from 11:30 am to 5:00 pm, and approximately every 15 minutes from 5:00 pm to 12:30 am. On Saturdays and Sundays service is roughly every 15-20 minutes. Times may be impacted by construction and peak traffic periods.

Save your cash for food and drink and ride in style with Pre>Fare, our Digital Ticket Service. Pre>Fare is good for a round-trip on any MCTS Summerfest Freeway Flyer. Pre>Fare is quicker, easier and cheaper than paying with cash ($6.00 vs $7.00).

Freeway Flyer Fares

Fare Regular Discounted

M•CARD Ride $5.00 $3.00

Pre>Fare $6.00 $3.00

Cash Ride $7.00 $3.00

Active Pass Add $2.50 Add $0.80

Valid Transfer Add $2.50 Add $0.80

DISCOUNTED: Children (ages 6 – 11), seniors (65 and over) and persons with disabilities with proper ID.

Park-Ride Lots Served by Summerfest Freeway Flyer

Milwaukee County

• Brown Deer East – Brown Deer Rd., west of I-43

• College – College Ave., at I-94 (both north and south lots)

• Holt – Holt Ave., west of I-94

• Loomis – Loomis Rd., south of Coldspring Rd.

• State Fair Park* – I-94, S. 76th and W. Kearney.

• Watertown Plank Road – Watertown Plank Rd., west of U.S. Hwy 45.

• Whitnall/Hales Corners – I-43, east of S. 108th St.

*Limited free parking at State Fair Park-Ride lot.

Ozaukee County

• Saukville Wal-Mart Hwy 33/Green Bay Ave.

• Target/Home Depot Hwy 60 in Grafton

DOWNTOWN SHUTTLE SERVICE

The Summerfest Downtown Shuttle takes you directly to the Mid Gate.

The Summerfest Shuttle runs approximately every 15 to 20 minutes and makes stops along both sides of Wisconsin Avenue , between James Lovell Street and N. Jackson Street, at all bus stops marked with the Summerfest smile logo. Shuttle service runs from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. daily.

Shuttle Fares

Fare Regular Discounted

M•CARD Ride $2.50 $1.25

Cash Ride $3.00 $1.50

Active Pass Free Free

Valid Transfer Free Free

*Shuttle Fares are round-trip, pay when boarding to head to Summerfest.

LOCAL ROUTES

Not coming from Downtown or a Park-Ride Lot? Routes 14, 15, GreenLine and GoldLine all drop you off within walking distance of the Henry Maier Festival Grounds. Plan your trip at RideMCTS.com. Regular fares apply.