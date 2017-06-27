× Police: 2 shot, injured in separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred late Monday night, June 26th and early Tuesday morning, June 27th.

The first shooting happened around 10:50 p.m. near 47th and Lloyd.

The investigation revealed that a 34-year-old woman was shot while standing in front of a residence. Police say a suspect fired multiple gunshots towards the victim. The victim sustained a serious gunshot injury. She was treated on the scene by MFD and conveyed to a local hospital.

MPD continues to investigate the shooting and search for a suspect.

The second shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. near 58th Street and Sheridan Avenue. Police say a 36-year-old man was shot during circumstances that are still being investigated.

Events that led to the shooting remain unclear. After being shot, the victim was treated and conveyed by MFD to a local hospital for a serious gunshot injury.

A person of interest is being detained at this time.