Police seek 53-year-old man accused of driving vehicle off tow truck in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking a driver involved in a recklessly endangering safety incident that happened Monday morning, June 26th.

It happened around 10:40 a.m. near Howell Avenue and Lincoln Avenue.

Police say a tow truck driver was attempting to tow a vehicle when the vehicle’s owner, a 53-year-old man, got into the vehicle and drove it off the truck — causing the tow truck driver to be thrown.

The tow truck driver, a 24-year-old woman, was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

MPD is currently seeking the driver.