× Police: Woman wounded by gunfire near 24th and Melvina

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened in the neighborhood near 24th and Melvina on the city’s north side on Tuesday, June 27th.

Officials say a 29-year-old female was on a sidewalk shortly before 1:00 p.m. when a vehicle approached and an occupant of the vehicle fired shots at her. The victim suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital.

MPD is seeking a motive in this case — and searching for suspect(s).

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.