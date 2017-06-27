Recognize them? 2 men accused of breaking into pizza store on Milwaukee’s northwest side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking two suspects wanted in connection with a burglary at Domino’s Pizza, located near Teutonia and Vera, on June 21st.

Police say the suspects broke into the business around 5:30 a.m. but fled before stealing anything.

Suspect #1 is described as a black male, in his late teens-early 20’s, with a medium complexion, and last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a white logo, black sweatpants, and black and white tennis shoes.

Suspect #2 is described as a black male, in his late teens-early 20’s, and last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants with a stripe down the leg, and black and red tennis shoes.

Surveillance pictures of the suspects are below.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.