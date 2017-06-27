× Shed a total loss after fire in Germantown; no one hurt

GERMANTOWN — A shed is a total loss after a fire in Germantown Tuesday, June 27th.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. at a home on Rockfield Road near Scott Lane.

Officials with the Germantown Fire Department said the shed, measuring 20′ by 20′ was fully involved, and the side of the home, approximately 10′ from the shed was smoking. Additionally, a window to the living room was broken due to the heat.

Thankfully, the fire did not extend to the house, and there were no injuries.

The shed and its contents are a total loss — an estimated value of $7,500.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.