Streetcar construction progress: West St. Paul Avenue to open in both directions temporarily

MILWAUKEE — City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) officials announced Tuesday, June 27th that work on West St. Paul Avenue as part of the Milwaukee Streetcar project will go on hiatus until Fall 2017.

All lanes of traffic will be temporarily reopened during Summerfest to accommodate festival traffic, City officials said.

According to a press release, Streetcar construction, which began in early spring on W. St. Paul, continues to progress on schedule with construction crews laying track on additional area streets in various phases.

“We’ve intentionally arranged our project construction schedule to keep as many lanes open as possible in the downtown area during the festival season, with no Third Ward track construction planned until the fall,”

Department of Public Works Commissioner Ghassan Korban said.

“We have temporarily halted track work on W. St. Paul Ave. and reopened all lanes in both directions to traffic during Summerfest,” Korban said. “Motorists should feel free to drive in the lanes with the new streetcar tracks – our system is designed for cars and streetcars to share traffic lanes.”

