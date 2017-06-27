× “The Fitz,” “Gin Rickey” are the new dining options at the Ambassador Hotel

MILWAUKEE — There are some new dining options at the Ambassador Hotel.

A new restaurant, called “The Fitz” and a new bar, called “Gin Rickey” are now open.

Services began at the new locations Tuesday, June 27th.

The Fitz is named after writer F. Scott Fitzgerald, whose writings capture the 1920s, the same decade the Ambassador was founded.

Gin Rickey was Fitzgerald’s favorite cocktail, and is the only drink mentioned in his classic novel “The Great Gatsby.”