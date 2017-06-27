Tilting weather vane removed from Milwaukee’s iconic North Point Tower

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The weather vane atop Milwaukee's iconic North Point Tower was temporarily removed from its place on Tuesday morning, June 27th.

According to the Milwaukee Water Works website, the weather vane "took on a decided lean to the side" recently. Officials suspect a severe spring storm "exacerbated an existing but hidden deteriorated and weakened condition."

Project coordinators indicated the tilted weather vane posed a safety hazard to the public below the tower -- so it was removed.

Because the cause of the deterioration appears to be within the structure of the roof, a permanent fix is not possible at this time. The repair and replacement of the weather vane will be included in the scope of roofing and repainting work proposed for the Department of Public Works 2018 capital budget.