× Traffic Alert: I-94 EB CLOSED at Moorland Road; severe delays approaching

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — All eastbound lanes of I-94 are closed at Moorland Road due to an accident. Queues are in excess of five miles.

CLICK HERE to monitor the WisDOT traffic cameras

CLICK HERE to monitor the interactive FOX6 Traffic Map

#Waukesha #Milwaukee TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE – I-94 EB CLOSED at Moorland Rd, Severe delays approaching. Avoid the area if possible! pic.twitter.com/L5bcui8201 — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) June 27, 2017

#Waukesha #Milwaukee TRAFFIC ALERT! Severe delays heading downtown on I-94 EB because of a crash at 121st. Use an alt route to avoid delays! pic.twitter.com/ifFJGMLv9n — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) June 27, 2017

