Trooper hurt, man arrested after crash during pursuit in Dodge County

HORICON — A 21-year-old Menomonee Falls man was arrested after officials say he crashed his vehicle into a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper’s vehicle during a pursuit in Dodge County Tuesday afternoon, June 27th.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, around 3:15 p.m., a trooper was trying to stop a vehicle on State Highway 33, east of Horicon in the Township of Hubbard.

Deputies and officers from the Horicon Police Department responded to assist.

An investigation has revealed the suspect stopped his vehicle on County Highway S near County Highway TW, where he put the vehicle in reverse, and crashed into the trooper’s vehicle. The suspect then exited the vehicle was aggressive and not compliant.

Two citizen witnesses saw what was happening and stopped to assist the trooper in controlling the suspect until other law enforcement arrived.

The suspect was arrested, and the Wisconsin State Patrol is seeking charges.

The trooper suffered minor injuries, and was evaluated at the scene. There were no passengers in either vehicle. Both vehicles suffered minor to moderate damage and were towed from the scene.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash. The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the pursuit.