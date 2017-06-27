× Woman caught on camera stealing donation jar from Jet’s Pizza in Glendale won’t be charged

GLENDALE — FOX6 News has learned a woman accused of stealing a donation jar from the Jet’s Pizza location in Glendale will not be charged.

The woman was caught on camera stealing a charity donation jar — money meant to help those with Alzheimer’s, and turned herself into police on Sunday night, June 25th.

Police said Tuesday, June 27th she went back to Jet’s and returned the money prior to turning herself in. Police contacted the business owner, who said he does not wish to pursue charges.

It was a quick and easy theft. The woman seemingly thought she was getting away with a jar full of change. Little did she know, this crime was caught on camera, from all angles.

“We grind our own cheese. We make our own sauce. We do our dough every day — fresh,” Jim Rodriguez, Jet’s Pizza owner said.

The woman walked in on Thursday afternoon, June 22nd, looking to get her hands on some dough. Rodriguez said the woman came up to the counter and asked to see a menu. She then left, and came back a few minutes later with her purse — asking only to buy some pizza sauce.

When the clerk wasn’t looking, she is seen in the video grabbing a collection jar filled with change.

“It goes by quarters. At one point we had $60 in the can,” Rodriguez said. “It’s all for a good cause. It’s Alzheimer’s research. It hits home to me. My mother-in-law had Alzheimer’s.”

Rodriguez’s mother-in-law recently passed away as a result of Alzheimer’s.

The donation jar was going to be given to the group: “Walk to End Alzheimer’s,” to help find a cure.

Rodriguez said he noticed the jar missing on Friday, and he went through hours of surveillance footage. He spotted the woman, caught on camera, selfishly grabbing her own piece of the pie.