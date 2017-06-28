× Chris Froome to extend Team Sky deal to 2021

DUESSELDORF, Germany — Chris Froome says he is close to agreeing a contract extension that would keep the three-time Tour de France champion with Team Sky until 2021 — ample time to try to catch the elite group of riders with five titles.

The 32-year-old Briton said Wednesday that he hopes the details will be finalized by the time the 2017 Tour starts Saturday in Duesseldorf, Germany.

He said he still feels “quite young in cycling terms” and possibly capable of racing for five or six more years at the top level.

If he wins his fourth title this year, Froome would trail only Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain — who all won five Tours.