Food, merchandise and more! Summerfest celebrates 50th

MILWAUKEE -- Kramp spent the morning previewing the opening day of Summerfest. He checked out the food, the merchandise and how Summerfest is celebrating 50 years.

Summerfest 2017 presented by American Family Insurance – the festival’s 50th edition – will take place June 28 – July 2 and July 4 – July 9 from noon until midnight and will be closed Monday, July 3rd.

Other Opening Day highlights include (website):

Johnson Controls “Stomp Out Hunger Day” with FOX6. All patrons arriving between noon – 3 pm who donate 3 non-perishable food items will receive 1 FREE weekday ticket, valid for the day and time of the promotion.

NEW - Miller Lite Tank Beer will be filled at Miller Brewery and will travel the short distance to the NEW Miller Lite Brew House at Summerfest within hours, where Summerfest goers will be able to enjoy a Miller Lite just as the brewmaster intended.

The NEW American Family Experience featuring an innovative space and offering a live art installation, a design-your- own-photo activity and a rooftop lounge.

