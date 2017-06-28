× Governor Walker, lawmakers to meet as budget deal remains elusive

MADISON — Republican legislative leaders and Gov. Scott Walker are once again set to meet as a deal to pass the state’s $76 billion budget remains elusive.

Walker was to meet privately Wednesday with Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. Assembly and Senate Republicans were also planning to meet separately behind closed doors in the afternoon to discuss the budget.

Vos and Fitzgerald both voiced frustration with the lack of progress in talks on Tuesday. The biggest area of disagreement is whether to borrow $850 million to pay for roads or to borrow less and raise taxes or fees to make up the difference.

Walker has promised to veto a tax increase and Senate Republicans are siding with him. But Vos says that approach is irresponsible.