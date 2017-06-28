“I will not miss it:” Soaking rain, cool temps didn’t keep people from Summerfest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Dreary, wet weather is not taking away from the excitement of opening day of Summerfest's 50th. It certainly did not keep the die-hard fans from getting to the Big Gig.

The gates of Summerfest opened at noon on Wednesday, June 28th. There were plenty of festival-goers who had ponchos and umbrellas in hand.

Stephen Froggatt is one of those hardy Summerfest fans ready to take on Mother Nature. He has been attending the festival for 48 years -- and this year, he is celebrating his 200th visit.

"I love this place. It's the best music festival in the world," Froggatt said.

Those who were among the first in line agree, there is added enthusiasm now that Summerfest has reached its 50th edition.

"I have been coming to opening day for years! I will not miss it. I have a tile here near the instruments. I am turning 50!" said one enthusiastic Summerfest goer..

Opening day 2017 consisted of cloudy skies, rain and cool conditions. But the forecast did not seem to bother guests -- or dampen the spirits of those who vow to attend for many years to come.

"I call myself an ambassador, you know. I love this place. They'll spread my ashes here," Froggatt said.