MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened on the city's west side on Wednesday afternoon, June 28th.

A car apparently struck a tree at Highland Park. Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department say there were two people in the vehicle. One died on the scene, the other was taken to Froedtert Hospital.

