× Missing files, erroneous payments discovered in audit of Milwaukee County’s pension system

MILWAUKEE — An audit of Milwaukee County’s beleaguered pension system found mistakes in almost every retiree’s file.

Auditors from Baker Tilly reviewed the files for 647 of more than 8,000 retirees, disabled former workers, and family members receiving survivor benefits. They found missing files in 447 of the cases, and determined there were over- or underpayments in 58 others. To view the audit, click here.

In many instances, the county overpaid or underpaid by only a few dollars per month to individual retirees. However, for a group of seven former workers on accidental disability retirement, overpayments could be as high as $390,000. This estimate doesn’t include the $140,000 overpayment to the widow of a former Milwaukee County Sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty, which was made public in February.

“The Milwaukee County pension is one of the most complex in the nation.”

“The Milwaukee County pension is one of the most complex in the nation, and the amount of separate versions and iterations of benefits and enhancements has contributed to the difficulty in consistent, transparent, and proper benefit calculations for decades,” interim pension director Amy Pechacek wrote in a letter sent to all current retirees on Tuesday

County Executive Chris Abele requested the audit earlier this year after the overpayment to former Deputy Sergio Aleman’s widow became public. Marian Ninneman, the then-director of the pension office, resigned.

The audit noted a $132,000 overpayment made to the widow of another county worker. The widow has since died.

It’s not clear whether the county will seek to recoup payments from the retirees it overpaid, or how it will go about reimbursing people that were underpaid.

Pechacek’s letter to all current retirees doesn’t address each person’s specific situation. Instead, the county will follow up in writing to those retirees impacted once there is a “proposed adjustment” in the person’s payment, Pechacek wrote.

“You have earned your benefits and deserve the peace of mind knowing they have been calculated accurately,” she said. “Over the next several months the RPS team will be working through the confirmed errors on the audit findings and adjusting the files to the proper benefit amount.”

“We’ll be very vocal on this to make sure our members are protected.” Michael Horecki, a spokesman for the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Workers, the union that represents many Milwaukee County employees, said AFSCME supported any effort to correct pension mismanagement.

“We’ll be very vocal on this to make sure our members are protected,” Horecki said. He said AFSCME wanted to see whether the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors and Abele would seek repayments from retirees whom the county had overpaid.