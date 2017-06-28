“Non-stop search:” 30 agencies, 130 officials involved in search for Lynn Rickard

KANSASVILLE — Thirty agencies are involved in the ongoing search for 59-year-old Lynn Rickard, missing since Sunday, June 25th when she left her home in Kansasville.

The search resumed Wednesday morning, June 28th.

Racine County sheriff’s officials announced the following agencies assisting in this search:

Racine County Emergency Management

Wisconsin State Patrol

Kansasville Fire Department

Caledonia Fire Department

City of Burlington Fire Department

Village of Waterford Fire Department

Rochester Fire Department

Union Grove/Yorkville Fire Department

South Shore Fire Department

Raymond Fire Department

Kenosha Fire Department

Pleasant Prairie Fire Department

Mukwonago Fire Department

Wilmot Fire Department

Pewaukee Fire Department

City of Waukesha Fire Department

Bristol Fire Department

City of Delavan Fire Department

Fontana Fire Department

Whitewater Fire Department

Lannon Fire Department

Menomonee Falls Fire Department

West Allis Fire Department

Town of Delafield Fire Department

Dousman Fire Department

Somers Fire Department

Town of Salem Fire Department

Randall Fire Department

Racine Fire Bells

Sheriff’s officials said approximately 130 law enforcement, fire and EMS officials are searching the Kansasville and surrounding areas.

“We have now entered Day 4 of our non-stop search for Lynn. Although we remain cautiously optimistic and hopeful, as every hour passes I am becoming more and more concerned about the outcome. The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is committed to trying to bring some closure to Lynn Rickard’s family,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said in a post to the RCSO Facebook page Wednesday.

Rickard is believed to be suffering from mental illness. She left her home in the Hickory Haven Mobile Home Park in the early morning hours of June 25th. She was possibly wearing black and white pajamas, or she is possibly nude.

She was last seen walking westbound through a field approximately a half-mile from her home.

Rickard is dependent on oxygen, and unable to go long periods of time without it.

John Rickard, Lynn’s husband, said his wife recently suffered from mental health issues after she was taken off of Xanax, medication she had been taking for decades.

“Three days in the hospital and she was just a different woman. Paranoid,” John Rickard said.

Rickard said his wife left their home in the Hickory Haven Mobile Home Park about a month ago in the middle of the night. She was found five-and-a-half miles away.

A $10,000 reward has been offered in this case.

