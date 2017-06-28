× Police: 2 shot, seriously injured on Milwaukee’s northwest side; suspects sought

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that happened Wednesday morning, June 28th on the city’s northwest side.

It happened around around 9:00 a.m. near N. 94th Street and W. Silver Spring Drive.

Police say two males, who MPD is working to identify, were shot by suspect(s) during circumstances that remain unclear. The victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

MPD continues to seek a motive and search for suspect(s).

