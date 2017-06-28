× Police: Suspects stole $4,500 worth of merchandise from Victoria’s Secret in 90 seconds

MADISON — Madison police are looking for four suspects, accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from the Victoria’s Secret store at East Towne Mall.

Police told WMTV the suspects, two men and two women, stole the merchandise in 90 seconds Tuesday, June 27th around 9:30 a.m.

Surveillance photos of the suspects have been released in an effort to identify them.

If you can identify them, please contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.