River Rhythms in downtown Milwaukee canceled Wednesday due to weather
MILWAUKEE — River Rhythms, set for Pere Marquette Park in downtown Milwaukee Wednesday, June 28th has been canceled, due to the weather, the Westown Association announced in a statement to FOX6 News.
The River Rhythms concert was to feature Reverend Raven & the Chain Smoking Altar Boys
There will not be a River Rhythms concert next week, Wednesday, July 5th.
The concert series will resume on Wednesday, July 12th with bluegrass band, Chicken Wire Empire.
The free concert series takes place from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. every Wednesday until August 30th in Pere Marquette Park on Old World Third Street between State and Kilbourn.
