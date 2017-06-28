× River Rhythms in downtown Milwaukee canceled Wednesday due to weather

MILWAUKEE — River Rhythms, set for Pere Marquette Park in downtown Milwaukee Wednesday, June 28th has been canceled, due to the weather, the Westown Association announced in a statement to FOX6 News.

The River Rhythms concert was to feature Reverend Raven & the Chain Smoking Altar Boys

There will not be a River Rhythms concert next week, Wednesday, July 5th.

The concert series will resume on Wednesday, July 12th with bluegrass band, Chicken Wire Empire.

The free concert series takes place from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. every Wednesday until August 30th in Pere Marquette Park on Old World Third Street between State and Kilbourn.

