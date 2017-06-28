× Sassy Cow Creamery issues recall, not sure if some products were fully pasteurized

COLUMBUS — Sassy Cow Creamery based in Columbus, WI is issuing a voluntary recall of several products. According to the company’s website, “During routine inspection of our equipment it was discovered that we could not prove with 100 percent certainty that every ounce of Sassy Cow products were fully pasteurized. Nor do we have any evidence or proof that every ounce of Sassy Cow products were not pasteurized during this time period.”

Here are the products that are affected by this recall:

Fluid milk Sell by/best by dates: June 22-July 13. Traditional, Organic, Whole, 2%, 1%, Skim, Half and Half, Heavy Cream, Whole Chocolate, 1% Chocolate. Sizes- Gallons, Half Gallons, Quarts, Pints, ½ pints

Ice Cream Best by dates: 10/21/17-1/23/18 and 3/21/18-6/23/18 All flavors Sizes- 3 gallon, 2.5 gallon, half gallon, and quart



The company site also indicates the following:

“We apologize for any inconvenience as we are refilling all of our store shelves and locations where our products can be found. Our creamery store will have white milk and ice cream for cones and dishes available this weekend but very limited amounts of quarts and half gallons of ice cream until next week. “These items can be returned to the store from where they were purchased from for a full refund. Please call Kara at 608-445-2010 with further questions and concerns.”