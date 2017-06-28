Summerfest 2017 is officially underway! Details on the new amenities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Summerfest 2017 is officially underway! Wednesday, June 28th marks Day One of the Big Gig.

Ahead of Summerfest's 50th, crews were busy putting the finishing touches on the Miller Lite Oasis stage -- with a crowd capacity of 12,000. The renovations mean better views for concertgoers, new hospitality areas and easier access to beer.

A brand new bar called the "Long Bar," measures 100 feet and it is one of 14 bars at the Miller Lite Oasis stage.

Additionally, while so much of the attention is on the 50th Summerfest in 2017, officials also have their eye on the future -- and the next 50 years of the festival.

Milwaukee World Festival and U.S. Cellular on Thursday, December 8th announced a new 10-year agreement -- which includes a major project on the north end of the grounds.

Starting immediately after Summerfest 2017, the U.S. Cellular Connection Stage will be torn down, moved slightly and replaced in time for the 2018 festival.

