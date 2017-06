× Summerfest’s Big Bang fireworks show postponed until Thursday due to weather

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest’s Big Bang fireworks show has been canceled for Wednesday night, June 28th as a result of weather.

There is a Tornado Watch issued for portions of SE Wisconsin until 10:00 p.m.

Summerfest officials said in a tweet the fireworks will happen on Thursday night, June 29th instead. The show is set for 9:30 p.m.

