Take a look! Titletown District sled, tubing hill is taking shape

GREEN BAY — A visible piece of the Green Bay Packers’ Titletown District has emerged on the 34-acre development near Lambeau Field.

Construction crews this week finished pouring the concrete for the sledding hill that rises 60 feet above the ground at its highest point. When the snow flies the Packers will provide the inner tubes for the ride down. Under the hill is an ice skating trail connected to a larger ice rink.

WLUK-TV says other recreational components include a football field and a playground.

Part of the Titletown District will open in September. The sledding hill and ice rink will open in late November.

