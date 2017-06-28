× “Top-quality grocer:” Sendik’s store to open on Marquette University campus

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University President Michael R. Lovell announced Wednesday, June 28th that a new Sendik’s store will open on the Marquette campus. This will mark the 19th store for Sendik’s Food Markets

The store, which will open during the 2017-18 academic year, will be located near 16th and West Wells Streets.

According to a press release, the new Sendik’s store will be an innovative, small-store-format model. This Marquette location will also feature Sendik’s Express, the local grocer’s online ordering and curbside pick-up service.

“This exciting collaboration is about two longtime Milwaukee institutions that share a combined vision of innovation and growth, both of which are reflected in this unique store and partnership,” said Ted Balistreri, family co-owner of Sendik’s Food Market.

The store, which will be approximately 4,800 square feet, will feature healthy snacks, single-serve meals, and Sendik’s signature fresh produce. A press release indicates Sendik’s expects to employ about 20 associates from the community, especially students who can balance their education with part-time work.

“From my earliest days as president at Marquette, I told our students and our partners in the Near West Side that bringing a top-quality grocer to our community was the highest priority,” Lovell said. “With more than 90 years of outstanding experience serving Milwaukee, Sendik’s arrival in our neighborhood means that our current food desert will soon have a fresh food oasis.”