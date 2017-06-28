Watch: Photographer captures incredible video of lightning in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Caught on camera in Milwaukee — lightning like you may have never seen it before!

The video you’ll see just below was captured Wednesday, June 28th as strong to severe storms pushed across SE Wisconsin.

There was a Tornado Warning issued for most of SE Wisconsin Wednesday evening, and storms brought heavy rain, high winds, thunder, and of course, lightning to SE Wisconsin — leaving some damage in their wake.

There was at least one confirmed tornado in the state — in Pierce County. It struck near Ellsworth — billed as the cheese curd capital of Wisconsin, and then moved east toward the Spring Valley area.

A storm spotter reported the tornado demolished half a home and toppled trees about six miles northeast of Ellsworth.

There were Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in SE Wisconsin Wednesday night, but no Tornado Warnings.

