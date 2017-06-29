× 24-year-old man suffers life-threatening injuries following shooting in Kenosha

KENOSHA — A 24-year-old man was shot during a multi-vehicle crash that stemmed from an altercation involving two groups in Kenosha Thursday, June 29th.

Kenosha police say the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of 14th Avenue.

Officials say two groups of males were involved in an argument which escalated into a physical fight. During the fight, several automobiles were involved in a multi-vehicle crash and gunshots were fired. A 24-year-old man was shot. He’s in life-threatening condition.

Kenosha police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kenosha Police Department at 262-605-5203 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 262-656-7333.