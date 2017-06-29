LIVE VIDEO: Sentencing hearing for April Novak, former Menomonee Falls reading specialist convicted of sexually assaulting a student
3-year-old catches 1st bass with $5 Walmart fishing pole: “The look on his face says it all!”

CHATHAM COUNTY, North Carolina — A three-year-old North Carolina boy caught his first bass on Wednesday, June 28th — all thanks to a $5 fishing pole from Walmart.

Hannah Jarman told WGHP her son, Baiden Jarman caught the fish at their pond in Chatham County, North Carolina. She shared the below photo with WGHP:

3-year-old catches 1st bass with $5 Walmart fishing pole (PHOTO: Hannah Jarman – WGHP)

“I don’t know who was more surprised, me or him. The look on his face says it all,” Jarman told WGHP.

Now, Mom said little Baiden is obsessed and wants to fish all the time. Can you blame him? 🙂