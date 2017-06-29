× Brewers to honor 25 military veterans at July 4th game at Miller Park

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers will honor 25 veterans of World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War on July 4th at Miller Park.

The event is in conjunction with the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight organization. The veterans will be guests on the field for batting practice. And, Brewers players will present their jerseys to the vets before the game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Ten of the 25 are veterans of World War II, 10 are Korean War vets, 2 are Vietnam vets and 3 are veterans of two conflicts.