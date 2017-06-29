K-9 Ezzo retires after 50+ dog years with the Cudahy Police Department

CUDAHY — A K-9 officer in Cudahy has hung up his vest — retiring after 50+ dog years with the Cudahy Police Department!

Cudahy police announced K-9 Ezzo’s retirement on Thursday, June 29th. He’s served for eight-and-a-half years.

Police said Ezzo has certainly earned his retirement, and noted that he will be missed.

K-9 Rex is taking over for K-9 Ezzo.

Police on Facebook shared a number of photos from Ezzo’s career battling bad guys, walking in parades and serving as a community liaison for the department.