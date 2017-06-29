Life in prison for “violent gang member” accused of killing 2 in 6 days; trying to have 3 killed from jail

MILWAUKEE — A man prosecutors say is a “violent gang member,” who in April was convicted on eight felony counts has been sentenced to life in prison.

Christopher Anderson was convicted of killing two men in six days in October of 2016.

He was also convicted in connection with the kidnapping of a man who was set on fire and shot, and in connection with the attempted fatal shooting of a homicide witness. He and three others were charged in connection with a violent home invasion/armed robbery — all of these crimes happening between September and November of 2016.

Additionally, he stands accused of trying to have three people killed while he was being held in jail.

24-year-old Anderson on Thursday, June 29th was sentenced in three cases.

The most recent case in which he was convicted was filed on December 21st, 2016. He was convicted on two counts of first degree intentional homicide, as party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon for the deaths of Jarvis Johnson and Vincent Williams.

In that case, Anderson was sentenced to serve life in prison on each charge, and he won’t be eligible for release to extended supervision. He was ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution in this case.

On December 2nd, 2016, Anderson was charged with the following for the crimes taking place between September and November:

Attempted first degree intentional homicide, as party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon

Kidnapping/carry without consent as party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon

Attempted armed robbery with use of force, as party to a crime

Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony

He was sentenced to serve 30 years in prison and 120 years extended supervision with credit for 257 days time served — consecutive to any other sentence.

Three others are charged in this case.

27-year-old Deonta Ames has a jury trial set for July.

19-year-old Imani Bates has a plea hearing scheduled for July.

19-year-old Nicholas Travis Jr. will be sentenced in July after pleading guilty to two charges.

On October 20th, 2016, Anderson was charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide, as party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony.

He was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison and 10 years extended supervision on the first charge, and five years in prison and 50 years extended supervision on the second charge — consecutive to any other sentence.

Anderson has a fourth open case in which he hasn’t yet been sentenced. He’s facing three counts of solicitation of first degree intentional homicide, and he has a jury trial set to begin in September.

The case was filed on June 8th, and accuses Anderson of attempting to have three witnesses killed, while he was being held at the “Criminal Justice Facility” in Milwaukee.

According to a criminal complaint, on April 24th, a correctional officer working inside the Criminal Justice Facility near 9th and State in downtown Milwaukee observed Anderson “pass a note” to an inmate headed into a classroom. The correctional officer seized the note. Prosecutors say it said something along the lines of “I’m getting a life.”

When the inmate exited the classroom, the correctional officer said he observed the inmate and Anderson shaking hands, and he “could tell something had been passed between them.” The correctional officer seized the second note, which read:

“What it do cuz? I might get life & 40 but I ain’t trippin cuz I’mma put in that appeal. I want them rat (expletives) dead on Tay grave. BOS Boy. Gunz. Snitches names: (Name of witness, 40th and Burleigh), (name of witness, 37th and Garfield), (name of witness, 9th and Wright.)

That complaint makes reference to the three other cases filed against Anderson in 2016, noting that he went on trial in all three cases and was convicted of eight felony counts on April 10th.

The cases included the following:

Filed on October 20th, 2016:

Anderson was found guilty by a jury of one count of attempted first degree intentional homicide as party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon, and one count of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony.

Filed on December 2nd, 2016:

Anderson was found guilty by a jury of four counts, including attempted first degree intentional homicide as party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon, kidnapping/carry without consent as party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon, attempted armed robbery with use of force as party to a crime, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony.

Anderson and three others, at least two of them alleged gang members, were charged in connection with the kidnapping of a man who was set on fire and shot, and in connection with the attempted fatal shooting of a homicide witness, with three of them also charged in connection with a violent home invasion/armed robbery — all of these crimes happening between September and November of 2016.

Filed on December 21st, 2016:

Anderson was found guilty by a jury of two counts of first degree intentional homicide as party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon.

This, for the deaths of Jarvis Johnson and Vincent Williams — deaths which occurred in separate locations, within a six-day period. Johnson was a passenger in a vehicle when he was fatally shot near 32nd and Meinecke on Thursday afternoon, October 6th. Williams was fatally shot near 21st and Olive on Wednesday October 12th.

According to the most recent criminal complaint, that case filed on December 21st was for the shooting death of the brother of the witness whose name was written in that second note allegedly handed to the inmate by Anderson on April 24th — “(name of witness, 9th and Wright).”

The complaint says “the targeting of the family of this witness appeared to be in retaliation for him having talked to police about a fellow gang member of Anderson.”

According to the complaint, the case filed on October 20th related to “the targeted attempted killing of a witness in an unrelated homicide in which Anderson appeared to also have been a fellow gang member of the defendants.”

Prosecutors say testimony and investigation into Anderson’s three cases “revealed him to be a high-ranking and violent gang member associated with the Brothers of the Struggle,” or BOS, and Anderson was known by the street name “Gunz.”

The complaint notes that two of the witnesses named in the second note allegedly handed to the inmate by Anderson testified against him during his trial, and Anderson believed the third cooperated with police.

According to prosecutors, this note, allegedly handed to the inmate by Anderson seeks the deaths of these witnesses “because they had either testified against him or provided information against him.” The complaint notes: “the providing of both the names and general areas upon which they could be found, along with the note that Anderson wanted all three dead is a solicitation for this note to reach fellow gang members and associates so these three people may be killed.”