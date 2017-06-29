× Medical examiner identifies 20-year-old man killed when stolen vehicle slammed into tree

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday, June 29th identified a 20-year-old man killed when a stolen vehicle crashed into a tree in Highland Park, near Highland Park Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Devonta Blackwell. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner’s report indicates Blackwell was a front seat passenger in the vehicle. The driver lost control of the vehicle and struck the tree. Blackwell was not wearing a seat belt, the report says.

According to the medical examiner, after the crash, the driver took off on foot. The report notes that another passenger was taken to the hospital.

Police and the medical examiner’s report indicate the vehicle involved in this crash was stolen in a carjacking Wednesday morning. It was headed eastbound on W. Highland Boulevard when the driver lost control. The report indicated speed is believed to be a favor in the crash. The posted speed limit in the area is 30 miles-per-hour, according to the report.

At the scene, investigators noted severe front end damage to the vehicle. A gun was located under the front passenger seat, fully loaded with two rounds, the report says. Several cell phones were also collected from the vehicle.

43.045194 -87.933018