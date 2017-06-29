Miami police create “K.R.A.P.P.Y.” system to prevent car thefts in funny parody video

MIAMI — Miami police have come up with a new anti-car theft program, and the star is a Yeti! In a parody video posted to Facebook, the Miami Police share more on the “K.R.A.P.P.Y.” system.

The department created the “K.R.A.P.P.Y.” system — which stands for Keeping Robbers Away & Protecting Property with a Yeti.” Here’s how it works: every time you step away from your vehicle you “simply leave your yeti behind.”

The Facebook caption reads:

“We are hoping this new anti-theft system we are developing will help reduce car break-ins. It’s only a pilot program right now so any input on how we can improve it, is welcomed.”

The parody video has over 1,800 reactions, and over 1,300 shares.