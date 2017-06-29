Milwaukee police looking to identify lost child at Summerfest

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking to identify a lost child at Summerfest. The boy was located at Summerfest on Thursday, June 29th at approximately 4:00 p.m.

The boy is described as a black male, approximately five years old, three and-a-half-feet tall, thin build, with short black hair. He is wearing a blue T-shirt with a guitar and “USA ROCKS” written on it, blue shorts, and red and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD’s Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.