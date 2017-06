Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Fire Department tells FOX6 News a Milwaukee police officer was struck by a hit-and-run driver just outside the Summerfest grounds Thursday evening, June 29th.

Authorities say the officer was transported with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say the driver was pulled over a short time later, and police are now investigating the details of what occurred.

