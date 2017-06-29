National Weather Service confirms 2 EF-1 tornadoes in Green County

GREEN COUNTY — The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes hit in Green County on Wednesday, June 28th — both rated EF-1.

Both hit at 6:55 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, one tornado hit near Monticello, and was a “short-lived tornado.” It impacted Faith Engineering. Two buildings sustained roof damage, and windows were broken.

Additionally, a trailer was flipped, NWS officials said, and multiple trees were either snapped or uprooted. A dumpster was lifted and blown across Highway 69.

This tornado had maximum wind speeds of 100 miles-per-hour, and it was on the ground for half a mile. It was 150 yards wide.

The second tornado also hit near Monticello — near the intersection of Highway 69 and Cold Springs Road. It ended near the intersection of Sulzer and Field Roads.

Along the path, a barn and pole shed were destroyed, four homes sustained damage, four power poles were snapped, numerous trees were snapped or uprooted and a camper was rolled into a pond.

This tornado had maximum wind speeds of 105 miles-per-hour, and it was on the ground for approximately 2.1 miles. It was 300 yards wide.

The FOX6 Weather Experts noted it’s possible this was a case where a tornado hit the ground, lifted, and then hit the ground again.

The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado in Pierce County Wednesday. The FOX6 Weather Experts noted a few tornado reports in Pierce County.