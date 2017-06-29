Oh deer! Unwelcomed guest breaks into and wanders halls of Concordia University

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEQUON -- Now here's something you don't see every day.

Officials from Concordia University Wisconsin say a deer broke through one of the school's windows and ventured into the university on Wednesday evening, June 28th just before 6:00 p.m.

Apparently the creature did a number on one of the school's dormitory kitchens before wiggling her way out a different window.

Officials say this is actually the second time a deer has run rampant in Concordia University. They had a deer loose in their cafeteria in 2012.