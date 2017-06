× Police: 24-year-old man shot, wounded near 29th and Vine in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a 24-year-old man was shot and wounded near 29th and Vine on Thursday afternoon, June 29th.

The shooting happened around 3:45 p.m.

The victim suffered a non-life threatening injury — and drove himself to a hospital.

MPD is seeking suspects and working to determine a motive.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.