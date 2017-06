WEST ALLIS — West Allis police are asking for the public’s help to identify two people in regard to several thefts at businesses around 81st and Greenfield in West Allis.

Police released the photos on Thursday, June 29th.

PHOTO GALLERY

If you know the subject(s) or anything related to this investigation, please contact the West Allis Police Department at (414) 302-8000 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (414) 476-CASH.