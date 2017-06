MILWAUKEE — It has only been around for less than two years, but Milwaukee’s Good City Brewing is expanding.

Officials at the brewery on Milwaukee’s east side on Thursday, June 29th, offered a sneak peak at the brewery’s new rooftop patio.

The 4,000-square-foot patio and bar is expected to accommodate 110 guests.

The new space will open to the public on Saturday, July 1st.

PHOTO GALLERYÂ

CLICK HERE to learn more about Good City Brewing.