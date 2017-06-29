LIVE VIDEO: Milwaukee police update investigation into fatal shooting of Karen Simek on city’s south side
Trader Joe’s canned wine is back in stock ahead of July 4th

Trader Joe's knows how to satisfy wine lovers in the summertime - make wine in a can.

After selling out rapidly after an April launch, the canned vino is back in stock on a limited basis, according to Business Insider.

Simpler Wines come in a sparkling white option and a rose and are marketed as great for a backyard BBQ or by the pool.

The four-pack of 187-ml cans (equal to one regular 750-ml bottle) are going for $3.99, but the store says prices do depend on the market and vary by state in some instances.

When explaining why Trader Joe's is canning its wine the company said: "Aluminum cans are lightweight, portable and cost less to ship, and they're easier to recycle than glass."

Canned wine sales hit $15 million in 2016. While that's less than one percent of the market, sales are expected to climb, according to Business Insider.