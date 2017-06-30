2 men on the run: U.S. Marshals need help to locate Dominique Knight, Jamell Sanford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Authorities are searching for a man wanted in connection with a Racine murder and another man wanted in connection with the rape of a woman. The cases are not related. But U.S. Marshals are making it a point to bring their faces to the public once again in hopes viewers can send in tips on their whereabouts. The two men on the run are Dominique Knight, 25, and Jamell Sanford, 35,

Knight is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Racine. Agents say in early may knight allegedly shot a man in front of his porch during a dispute.

“He has made comments that he is not going to go down without a fight,” the agent on his case said.

Knight is described as 5'11" tall and 240 pounds. He has tattoos on his left and right arm. The words "sherry," "londyn," and "money" are on his left forearm. On his right arm are the words "desire," "son" and on his right forearm, the word "get."

U.S. Marshals say they have received information suggesting he has fled southeast Wisconsin.

“He’s still considered armed and dangerous,” the agent explained.

Sanford, on the other hand has multiple warrants out for his arrest the most recent is for first degree sexual assault and armed robbery.

“He’s also a very violent fugitive we are looking for,” the same agent said.

Sanford is known as a neighborhood barber and could use a different name while seeking work on the run. He’s wanted for multiple offenses since 2014 that occurred on n. 39th street near the Washington park neighborhood. He stands 5’7” tall, weighs 200 pounds and has tattoos on both his right and left shoulders. He too is believed to have fled the state.

“He does know the warrant does exist and made it clear to his family he will not turn himself in,’” the agent explained.

But viewers with credible leads can make all the difference in solving these cases.