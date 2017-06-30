Attention drivers: These overnight full closures may impact your commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about everything that's going to impact your commute.

Friday, June 30

Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 North at Greenfield 11pm - 6am

Overnight Full Closure I-41 South at Bluemound 1am - 6am

Wednesday, July 5, Thursday, July 6, and Friday, July 7

Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 North at Greenfield 11pm - 6am

Overnight Full Closure I-41 South at Bluemound 1am - 6am

Also Friday, July 7

Overnight Full Closure I-94 East at WIS 100 1am - 6am

Overnight Full Closure I-94 West at Zoo Interchange 1am - 6am

(Includes the system ramps from I-41 South to I-94 West and I-41 South to I-94 East)

Closures begin at the I-41 and Capitol Drive Interchange on Wednesday, July 5.

The upper level of the interchange will be closed with access from I-41 South to Capitol Drive Westbound, Capitol Drive Eastbound to I-41 South and Capitol Drive Westbound to I-41 North being the only movements remaining open. Capitol Drive Eastbound and Westbound on the lower level will remain open at this time.