Elephant gets loose in Baraboo Friday morning

BARABOO, Wis. — An elephant was roaming a neighborhood in Baraboo after it got loose from Circus World Friday morning, June 30th, according to our news partners NBC 15 News.

According to Sauk County Dispatch, the call came in from a resident around 5:05 a.m. on Friday. The elephant wandered around the neighborhood for about 40 minutes until police were able to contact the elephant’s trainers.

NBC 15 reports the circus trainers were called and the elephant was returned around 5:45 a.m.